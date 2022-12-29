‘The Studio Lounge’ Opens at Burton Cummings Theatre

WINNIPEG — A new lounge dedicated to the namesake of the Burton Cummings Theatre is now officially open.

The Studio Lounge features memorabilia from Cummings’ own collection and is located on the second floor of the famed Smith Street theatre.

Artifacts include hand-written music sheets, awards, photos and instruments. A focal point of the lounge is the piano which Cummings learned to play in his childhood home.

True North Sports + Entertainment refurbished the space to include mingling room for ticketholders at all events and an additional bar area. The space can also be booked for special pre-show or off-day events, accommodating approximately 80 to 100 people.

As part of the opening festivities, the public can visit the lounge for free today between 1-4 p.m. After today, The Studio Lounge will be open to Burton Cummings Theatre event ticketholders and rentals of the lounge space.

The opening of The Studio Lounge coincides with two of Burton Cummings’ 75th birthday concerts at the theatre — the first of which was held on Wednesday night. The second soldout show is scheduled for New Year’s Eve this Saturday.