Winnipeg Transit Offering Free Rides on New Year’s Eve

Winnipeg Transit will be waiving rider fares on New Year’s Eve after 7 p.m.

The free ride offer will run until the end of service early Sunday morning, with the last buses leaving downtown at approximately 1:35 a.m.

The free ride program allows Winnipeggers to safely celebrate the New Year and not worry about how they’ll get home at the end of the night.

Manitoba Public Insurance has sponsored the program since 2011 in an effort to curb impaired driving, which the auto insurer says is the leading cause of road fatalities.