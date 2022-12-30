Manitoba Deputy Premier Cliff Cullen Says He Won’t Seek Re-Election

December 30, 2022 7:21 AM | The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Another member of Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative government has decided not to seek another term.

Deputy premier Cliff Cullen says he won’t run for re-election.

Cullen, the member for Spruce Woods in southwestern Manitoba, is also minister of economic development, investment and trade.

Premier Heather Stefanson says she regrets his decision but respects it, noting that Cullen has been a dedicated public servant for many years.

Cullen joins several other Tories who have recently quit or announced they are not seeking re-election, including Scott Fielding, Blaine Pedersen, Ralph Eichler and Eileen Clarke.

The next provincial election is slated for Oct. 3.