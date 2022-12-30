Jets Sign Forward Danny Zhilkin to Entry-Level Contract

The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Danny Zhilkin to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The Russian native, 19, was the Jets’ 2022 third-round pick (77th overall) and will earn an average annual salary of $913,333 USD.

Zhilkin has been assigned to the OHL’s Guelph Storm where he has been playing so far this season. He has 25 points (11G, 14A) and 17 penalty minutes in 23 games for Guelph.

Zhilkin, who represents Canada internationally, won a gold medal at the 2021 world U18 championship. He had two assists in seven games at the tournament.