Free Winter Activities Returning to The Forks

WINNIPEG — Free outdoor winter programming at The Forks is returning for the season beginning New Year’s Day.

Family-friendly winter activities will start on January 1 and run weekly until the end of February in Arctic Glacier Winter Park.

“Our whole site is activated all winter long from tobogganing to skating and more,” said Sara Stasiuk, CEO, The Forks North Portage.

“Think of Arctic Glacier Winter Park as a 54-acre winter playground, from CN Stage to The Forks Historic Port you will find something for every age and ability to embrace winter. And, very soon, we’ll be inviting you to Nestaweya River Trail presented by The Winnipeg Foundation. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be offering a fully activated gathering space for our whole community again this year.”

Horse-drawn sleigh rides will depart from The Forks Market parking lot approximately every 30 minutes starting at 1:30 p.m.

Jam to tunes being spun by Soul on Ice DJs Co-op and Hunnicutt at the canopy rink, and take in storytelling and drumming with Elder Barbara Nepinak at the teepee.

Arctic Glacier Winter Park amenities include 1.2 km of groomed on-land skating and walking trails, a tobogganing hill, the Olympic-sized skating rink at CN Stage, the canopy rink, and programmed activities (Sundays 1-4 p.m.). Snow and ice conditions are updated daily at theforks.com/skate.