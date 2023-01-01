Section of River Skating Trail Opens at The Forks

WINNIPEG — The new year means there’s a new way to celebrate winter at The Forks with the partial opening of the Nestaweya River Trail.

A section of the trail opened on Sunday for skaters to enjoy, with additional legs of the skating surface to open in the coming days.

“Getting back on the frozen river is such a special moment in the year — we love adding more fun public spaces to The Forks and welcoming visitors to the groomed skating, walking, biking and cross-country ski trails,” said Sara Stasiuk, CEO, The Forks North Portage.

“Soon, more sections of the frozen trail will open and our community members will be able to experience even more of the river, enjoying this unique perspective of the city only winter can deliver.”

The trail is opening beginning in The Forks’ Historic Port today. As the weather permits and crews can clear additional sections, skaters will be able to enjoy longer legs on the Assiniboine and Red rivers.

According to a survey conducted by The Forks last year, 76 percent of people say they used the river trail.

If lacing up a pair of skates isn’t for you, free winter programming in Arctic Glacier Winter Park will begin today and run until the end of February.