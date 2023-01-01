Man Carjacked After Confronting Thieves Stealing Christmas Lights

WINNIPEG — A man is recovering after being injured in a carjacking while confronting thieves who were stealing his Christmas lights.

Police say the incident began at around 11:15 p.m. on December 29 in the first 100 block of McArthur Street. According to police, an unknown number of suspects began stealing lights from the victim’s residence. He followed the group in his vehicle to the first 100 block of Higgins Avenue and confronted the suspects.

During the confrontation, a machete was used to strike the victim in the upper body. Two suspects stole the victim’s vehicle and fled. The armed suspect and the remainder of the group fled on foot.

The 50-year-old victim was transported to hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crimestoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).