Man Charged After Threatening NYE Partypoers with Gun

A Winnipeg man has been charged after threatening two people with a gun at a New Year’s Eve party in Whyte Ridge.

Police were called to the 100 block of Copperwood Court for a report of an armed man at around 3:15 a.m.

Officers learned a 19-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man attended the celebrations where the suspect brandished a handgun and racked the slide in front of them while directing the victims to leave the property. The two people left and contacted police.

Officers arrested the suspect outside of the home and also seized eight firearms.

A 48-year-old man has been charged with careless use of a firearm and three counts of improperly storing a firearm.

He was released to appear in court at a later date.