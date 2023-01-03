Polo Park Jewellery Store Robbed at Gunpoint: Police

Winnipeg police are looking for a man after they say he robbed a jewellery store inside Polo Park Shopping Centre at gunpoint on Monday night.

Police say the suspect entered the store at around 6:30 p.m. and requested to see an expensive piece of jewellery. When the employees handed the suspect the item, police say he lifted his shirt to show a gun tucked into his waistband. The suspect grabbed the jewellery and fled the mall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

In late December, there was another incident at Polo Park Shopping Centre where a man pointed a handgun at another person inside the building. The suspect was later arrested by police nearby.