Woman in Medical Distress Rescued from Remote Manitoba Cabin

January 3, 2023 4:42 PM | News


The Pas Rescue

Manitoba RCMP rescued an elderly woman who needed medical attention from a remote trappers’ cabin south of The Pas on December 31, 2022. (RCMP HANDOUT)

An 81-year-old woman in medical distress was rescued by snowmobile from a remote trappers’ cabin in northern Manitoba on New Year’s Eve.

Manitoba RCMP received the call at around 5:20 p.m. and began forming a rescue team after learning the area, approximately 48 kilometres south of The Pas, was only accessible by snowmobile.

Two RCMP officers, two local paramedics and a local area guide made the trek using two RCMP snowmobiles and two transport pods (known as “snowbulances” designed for medical equipment and patient transportation on snow).

The woman was safely located by rescuers and transported to hospital in stable condition.

“This was a unique and challenging situation due to the remoteness of the area,” said A/Sgt. Colin Stark of The Pas RCMP. “The success of this rescue was directly related to good planning, excellent teamwork, and our partnerships with local knowledge experts.”


