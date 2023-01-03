Woman in Medical Distress Rescued from Remote Manitoba Cabin

An 81-year-old woman in medical distress was rescued by snowmobile from a remote trappers’ cabin in northern Manitoba on New Year’s Eve.

Manitoba RCMP received the call at around 5:20 p.m. and began forming a rescue team after learning the area, approximately 48 kilometres south of The Pas, was only accessible by snowmobile.

Two RCMP officers, two local paramedics and a local area guide made the trek using two RCMP snowmobiles and two transport pods (known as “snowbulances” designed for medical equipment and patient transportation on snow).

The woman was safely located by rescuers and transported to hospital in stable condition.

“This was a unique and challenging situation due to the remoteness of the area,” said A/Sgt. Colin Stark of The Pas RCMP. “The success of this rescue was directly related to good planning, excellent teamwork, and our partnerships with local knowledge experts.”