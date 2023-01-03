Man Charged in Fatal Winnipeg Apartment Fire

Winnipeg police have charged a man in connection to a fatal apartment fire on Christmas Day that killed two people.

Fire crews responded to two lit fires in a suite in the 300 block of Qu’Appelle Avenue, which sent six people to hospital, including three in critical condition, one in unstable condition, and two in stable condition. Two of those victims later succumbed to their injuries and have since been identified as Roger Glen Doblej, a 63-year-old Winnipeg man, and Suzanne Helen McCooeye, a 70-year-old Winnipeg woman.

The other victims included three men and one woman between the ages of 47 and 79.

Police say it’s also believed the suspect started a garbage bin fire on December 10 in the 300 block of Kennedy Street, which caused an estimated $500 in damage.

Ethan Gage Shaydon Powderhorn, 26, of Winnipeg has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of arson with disregard for human life and arson causing damage to property.

He remains in custody.