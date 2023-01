A Dauphin man has been charged following an assault on a six-year-old child in late December.

RCMP responded to a report of a serious assault on December 31 that had occurred days earlier.

The child was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A suspect was arrested on January 2, 2023. The 25-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault and remains in custody. His name isn’t being released to protect the identity of the child.

Dauphin RCMP continue to investigate.