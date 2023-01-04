Winnipeg’s KUB Bakery Revived by New Owners Chip and Pepper

WINNIPEG — It was disheartening news to swallow in November when Winnipeg’s iconic KUB Bakey announced it was closing after nearly a century.

That decision didn’t sit well with many Winnipeggers over the holidays, who yearned for the bakery’s traditional loaf at their Christmas table.

On Wednesday, the bakery brand was given new life by the announcement it has been purchased by Chip and Pepper Foster. The Fosters are well-known Winnipeggers who created the Chip and Pepper clothing brand that was popular in the 1980s and ’90s.

The brothers now live in California, but couldn’t pass up the opportunity to keep such an iconic bakery brand alive in their hometown.

The bread will be produced with KUB’s original recipes by small independent Winnipeg bakers. The plan is to maintain the distribution of the bread among the major grocers, such as Costco, Loblaw and Sobeys/Safeway.

This story will be updated. More to come.