Fatal Sargent Avenue Fire Considered a Homicide: Police

A fatal fire at a Winnipeg apartment building on Tuesday morning is now a homicide investigation.

Emergency crews were called to the 700 block of Sargent Avenue at around 9:30 a.m. and helped numerous residents evacuate. Paramedics transported one woman to hospital in critical condition, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police are now investigating the death as a homicide.

The deceased has been identified as Star Alicia Thomas, 23, of Winnipeg.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS(8477).