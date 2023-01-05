Manitoba MLA Cathy Cox Joins Other Tories Not Seeking Re-Election

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Another Manitoba Progressive Conservative has decided not to run in the provincial election slated for Oct. 3.

Cathy Cox, a former cabinet minister who has held a seat in north Winnipeg since 2016, says she plans to spend more time with family and friends.

In a written statement, Cox thanked former premier Brian Pallister by name for promoting her to cabinet, but did not mention Premier Heather Stefanson.

Cox was removed from the inner circle by Stefanson during a cabinet shuffle a year ago.

She joins several other Tories who have recently announced plans to leave politics, including cabinet ministers Eileen Clarke, Cliff Cullen and Alan Lagimodiere.

Stefanson, who is on vacation in Florida, has said her departing caucus members earlier let her know of their intentions.

The governing Tories have been lagging behind the Opposition New Democrats in opinion polls for two years, especially in Winnipeg, where most legislature seats are.

“I am grateful to former premier Brian Pallister, for the confidence and special trust he paced in me,” Cox’s statement read Thursday.

“To serve on executive council as minister of sustainable development and the minister of sport, culture and heritage, also responsible for the status of women, was an honour and a privilege.”

Cox gave no indication of any next steps beyond spending time with family.

“My husband and I are blessed with three sons who are now pursuing their dreams with their families,” she continued.

“We have three granddaughters who are the light of our lives and can’t wait to see what their futures hold.”