Duck Pond Skating Rink Opening at Assiniboine Park

WINNIPEG — The duck pond skating rink in Assiniboine Park is opening for the season.

The rink will be ready for skaters to lace up on Friday — just in time for the weekend.

Along with the skating rink, the adjacent shelter will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. for washroom access and a place for skaters to warm up and change.

The Cargo Bar pop-up patio will also return to Assiniboine Park this winter and open for the season on Friday afternoon. This winter, Cargo Bar will operate out of a portion of the skating shelter with seating areas and service available indoors or around fire pits on the licensed patio overlooking the duck pond. Cargo Bar will be open Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Assiniboine Park is a great place to enjoy a variety of outdoor winter activities,” said Sara Wolowich Brown, communications coordinator, Assiniboine Park Conservancy.

“We invite visitors to embrace the season and head outside for some fresh air and exercise.”