Blue Bombers Re-Sign Stanley Bryant for Eighth Season

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have re-signed all-star offensive tackle Stanley Bryant to a one-year extension.

The four-time CFL‘s most outstanding lineman was to become a free agent in February. The new contract will see Bryant return for his eighth season with the Blue Bombers and 13th in the CFL.

All four of Bryant’s top lineman awards have come during his time in Winnipeg, having previously received the honour in 2017, 2018 and 2021. He was also the runner-up for the award in 2019.

He is a three-time Grey Cup champion, having won in 2019 and 2021 with the Blue Bombers and 2014 with the Calgary Stampeders.