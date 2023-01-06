Assiniboine Park Zoo, Biomes at The Leaf to Temporarily Close

WINNIPEG — Visitors planning a trip to Assiniboine Park Zoo and the new Leaf attraction will be unable to do so for a few days next week.

The Assiniboine Park Conservancy says the zoo will be closed for annual maintenance from January 9-13, while biomes at The Leaf will be closed from January 9-11 for a display change.

Work planned during the annual closure includes the removal of Zoo Lights displays and minor repairs, painting, and deep cleaning in buildings throughout the zoo. Visitor services, retail, and food and beverage operations within the zoo will also be closed during this time.

The biomes at The Leaf will be closed for a display change and garden maintenance.

The coffee bar and gift shop will be open daily inside The Leaf. Gather Craft Kitchen & Bar will also be open daily providing lunch and dinner service from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.