Shoplifter Shoots BB Gun at Mall Security: Police

WINNIPEG — A shoplifter at Kildonan Place Shopping Centre shot off a BB gun at security guards who followed her outside following the alleged theft of a pair of shoes.

Police say it happened on Thursday night after they received a call of an armed shoplifter at the Regent Avenue mall.

Nobody was injured in the incident and the woman made off with the shoes before the K9 unit located her outside a nearby store. She was taken into custody and the stolen merchandise was recovered. Police also seized a BB gun.

Eternity Dawn McCallum, 21, of Winnipeg has been charged with several offences, including failing to comply with a probation order.