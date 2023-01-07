Ice Fishing Village Opens in Lockport

A new ice fishing village has popped up in Lockport at the base of St. Andrews Lock and Dam north of Winnipeg.

Red River Cats and the Lockport Community Development Group created the village this winter season to spur a community of ice fishers on the Red River.

“Manitoba winters are incredible for those who like to fish,” said Eric Stone, co-owner of Red River Cats.

“We have a world-class fishing site and a growing community who love to be together and celebrate their fishing wins while creating lifelong memories. We will have competitions rewarded with prizes.”

Stone says the idea is to have a series of pathways to allow safe and easy travel on the ice. An ice-skating rink is also in the works, along with warming areas. If all goes to plan, Stone says they will also create an on-ice toboggan slide.

There is no charge to access the ice fishing village, but participants are encouraged to enter the ice through Red River Cats located at 669 River Road in St. Andrews.

Spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis and fishers are required to bring their own gear.

“We will increase the length of the road system as needed. We want to accommodate as many people as possible,” Stone added.