Man Charged with Threatening Police Officers

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man after they say he made online threats to harm officers, as well as expressing suicidal ideations.

Police responded to the suspect’s apartment in the 300 block of Cumberland Avenue on Friday evening and evacuated neighbouring residents.

They were able to make contact with the man and safely take him into custody after deploying a Taser. The suspect was evaluated by paramedics on scene and cleared of any injuries.

Jean-Paul Pierre Daigneault, 35, of Winnipeg, has been charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and mischief under $5,000.

He remains in custody.