Ice Cycles Back for Another Winnipeg Winter

WINNIPEG — The popular ice cycles that debuted last winter on Winnipeg’s rivers are back for another season.

Spark Rentals, the company behind the unusual, but fun contraption, has a new location near the river’s edge at the Winnipeg Rowing Club (20 Lyndale Drive).

A new five-seater family ice bike has been added to the rental fleet this year that can accommodate two adults and three children. The Tandem Mini Van joins three other Ice Cycles models launched in 2022, including a Classic, Ice Trike, and Tandem Ice Bike. All four styles can be rented by the hour and launched over the weekend.

After receiving a warm response to their chilly offerings last year, Spark Rentals has expanded its fleet of ice cycles with other rental businesses across Canada and the northern United States.

Mosswood Adventures and Rentals will be launching a pop-up ice bike rental service in Kenora, Ontario where they will travel to various lakes and ice rinks in the region and promote fun winter activities for all ages.

“We’ve already received a tremendous amount of love and support bringing this concept to the Kenora and Northwestern Ontario community,” said founder Vic Moss.

“I was looking to create experiential tourism options geared for families during our long winter season. I figured… we have the infrastructure having the ice roads on Lake of the Woods so why not capitalize on that and add ice bikes into the mix?”

Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park in Michigan has also hopped on board to offer the rentals in their community.

In Winnipeg, winter enthusiasts can either reserve their ice bike online or simply walk up during regular business hours.