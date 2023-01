Manitoba RCMP say a man from Richer was killed Sunday evening when his vehicle struck a train.

The collision happened at around 6 p.m. on Road 33 North at Twin River Road, in the RM of La Broquerie.

According to police, a vehicle travelling east on Road 33 North, collided with a train heading north. The 42-year-old man — and single occupant — was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Slippery conditions are believed to be a factor.

Steinbach RCMP continue to investigate.