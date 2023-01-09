Three Suspects Charged in Selkirk Assault, Robbery

Manitoba RCMP have charged three people following a robbery and assault in Selkirk.

The incident happened the night of January 3, when an employee was assaulted during a robbery at a business on Main Street.

The suspects took off in a vehicle before police spotted them heading southbound on Highway 9, near Lower Fort Garry.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but it didn’t stop. Police eventually caught up to the suspects on Liss Road, where the driver fled on foot before being apprehended. The two passengers inside were also arrested.

Police searched the vehicle and found the stolen property, as well as methamphetamine, a substance believed to be purple fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia.

Dherraj Kumar, 31, Harpal Singh Braich, 50, and Talvir Munday, 35, all from Winnipeg, have been charged with multiple offences.