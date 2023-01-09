Four People Treated Following Fire at Victoria Hospital

WINNIPEG — Four people are being treated in urgent care following a fire inside Victoria General Hospital on Monday.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority says the small fire started at around 10:20 a.m. on the 6th floor and was quickly put out. The fire triggered sprinklers to go off, resulting in some flooding and electrical issues, which have impacted a number of other floors at the hospital.

The WRHA says 21 patients were safely evacuated from their rooms on the 6th floor. No patient space was impacted by the fire, and patients are expected to return to their rooms later today, the health authority says.

One patient and three staff members are being treated in the urgent care area as a result of the fire.

Visitation has been suspended at the hospital until Tuesday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service attended the scene and the fire remains under investigation.