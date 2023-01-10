Man Charged After Allegedly Ingesting Meth-Filled Balloon

Manitoba RCMP have a man in custody after he allegedly ingested a balloon filled with methamphetamine in an effort to smuggle drugs into a prison.

Mounties say a male driver flagged officers down on Main Street in Selkirk on Monday morning reporting he had picked up a hitchhiker who was refusing to leave his vehicle.

Officers spoke to the suspect and found he had numerous outstanding warrants, including a parole warrant. He was taken to the Selkirk RCMP detachment where police say the suspect was asking to be taken to a specific institution, where it’s believed he was trying to take the smuggled drugs.

The man was taken to the hospital and used a washroom to pass approximately 34 grams of methamphetamine in a balloon.

“Officers have begun to see a number of individuals turning themselves in for the purpose of smuggling drugs into prison,” said Staff Sgt. Kyle McFayden of Selkirk RCMP.

“Thankfully these officers recognized this and took precautions to ensure the male was not injured and the drugs were recovered. Ingesting drugs is incredibly dangerous and can lead to death.”

Willam Fuller, 26, of Anola, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking. He remains in custody.