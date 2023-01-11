Tender Issued for New French-Language School in Sage Creek

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government has issued a tender for a new French-language school in the growing Winnipeg community of Sage Creek.

The tender is for the construction of a new kindergarten to Grade 8 school that will eventually accommodate 450 students.

“French-language instruction is an essential part of the province’s education system and it is important that as many Manitoba students as possible have access to high-quality French-language education,” said Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Wayne Ewasko.

“École Sage Creek School will meet current enrolment needs and anticipated growth in the Sage Creek neighbourhood for Division scolaire franco-manitobaine (DSFM).”

The school will include 18 classrooms, a gymnasium and multi-purpose space, and a life skills, resource and guidance suite. The capacity includes two cohorts of kindergarten to Grade 8 classrooms plus a 74-space daycare program.

Design work on the future school began in April 2022. It’s scheduled to open in September 2024.