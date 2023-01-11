Festival du Voyageur in Need of 300 Volunteers

WINNIPEG — Festival du Voyageur is gearing up for the first in-person festival since the start of the pandemic. But it won’t happen on its own.

Organizers on Wednesday put the call out for more than 300 volunteers to help put on western Canada’s largest outdoor winter festival.

“The success of every Festival relies heavily on community members participating as volunteers and are extremely appreciated by the organization,” said spokesperson Chantal Vielfaure.

“Volunteers ensure the smooth operation of the activities, programming, ticketing, safety, and more during the Festival.”

Volunteer benefits include festival tickets, meals while on shift, accreditation for volunteer hours (upon request), flexible scheduling and a take-home souvenir.

Those interested in becoming a volunteer can register online at heho.ca. Festival du Voyageur runs February 17-26.