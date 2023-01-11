Winnipeg Restaurants Competing in Annual Fried Chicken Fest

WINNIPEG — You can almost smell the deliciousness in the air just by uttering the words fried chicken.

The sixth annual Fried Chicken Fest competition began on Wednesday, where more than 40 Winnipeg restaurants will be competing against each other to create the most mouth-watering recipes.

“Winnipeg restaurants are still coming back from the effects of the last two-plus years,” said Chef Allan Pineda, co-organizer of Fried Chicken Fest. “It’s great to know that this event continues to support the industry and puts flavour and fun front and centre for food lovers.”

Fried Chicken Fest is driven by the goal of supporting local restaurants and promoting the industry that makes up part of the provincial economy.

The competition specifies the chicken dishes entered in the contest aren’t currently available on the establishment’s menu. From sugar waffles in a pilsner to chicken wings tossed in edible 24K gold, there is an interesting chicken dish for every palate.

A list of participating Fried Chicken Fest restaurants is available online. The competition runs January 11-21.