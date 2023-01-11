Kallon Commits to Wesmen Women’s Basketball

The University of Winnipeg Wesmen women’s basketball team has added the first student-athlete recruit to their 2023 roster.

The Wesmen announced the commitment of Jen Kallon of Tuesday. The 5’10” guard/forward comes from River East Collegiate and TAP Basketball and is the first recruit of the Wesmen’s next season.

Kallon was part of Team Manitoba at the nationals in Quebec, where she averaged 8.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game in six contests, including a 16-rebound effort against Newfoundland and a 13/15 game against New Brunswick.

“Compared to where I started, I think I’ve improved so much,” Kallon said in a release. “I feel like I gained more knowledge. I began to understand the game more. I learned how to take my time, I learned how to make better decisions. I think I developed a lot.”

Wesmen head coach Alyssa Cox says she’s been watching Kallon play for several years and seen her tremendously improve during that time.

“She has become an incredibly smart and dynamic defender, getting deflections and steals that create easy buckets for her in transition,” Cox said. “In addition, Jen brings a passion for the game and positive attitude that will make her a great teammate and a wonderful addition to the culture of our program.”

Kallon plans to enroll in kinesiology and will have five years of eligibility.