Blue Bombers Extend OL Jermarcus Hardrick to One-Year Deal

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have re-signed American offensive tackle Jermarcus Hardrick to a one-year contract extension.

Hardrick, who was scheduled to become a free agent next month, returns to the football club for a seventh season in 2023.

The Mississippi native started 17 regular season games at right tackle for the Blue Bombers in 2022 and was part of an offence that finished second in offensive points (28.2), first in touchdowns (58), second in rushing yards (113.5) while yielding the second-fewest sacks (29).

Hardrick was a CFL All-Star in 2021 and was named to the CFL Players’ Association All-Star squad in 2022.