Steinbach Snowmobiler, 73, Dies in Crash with Truck

A Steinbach man was killed on Wednesday in a snowmobile crash on Highway 12.

Manitoba RCMP say it happened at around 7:40 a.m. near Clearsprings Road in Steinbach when the snowmobiler was attempting to cross the highway. The eastbound snowmobile struck a southbound pickup truck and the 73-year-old rider was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 45-year-old Ste. Anne woman driving the pickup truck wasn’t injured.

Police say the snowmobiler was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Steinbach RCMP continue to investigate.