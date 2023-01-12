Home » News » Man Injured in Early Morning West End Shooting

Man Injured in Early Morning West End Shooting

January 12, 2023 2:21 PM | News


A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg, on September 2, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski)

Winnipeg police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured a man in his 20s.

Police were called to a residence in the 400 block of Beverley Street at around 5:40 a.m. for a report of a disturbance and the sound of gunshots.

Officers located the shooting victim outside the house and began emergency medical care, including applying a chest seal. The victim was transported to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).


