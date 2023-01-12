Plans Unveiled to Transform Polo Park into Mixed-Use Destination

WINNIPEG — Plans are underway to transform the Polo Park area into a mixed-use destination centre over the next decade.

Shindico Realty and Cadillac Fairview announced Thursday details of the more than $1.5 billion redevelopment of the busy retail area.

They include CF Polo Park, Plaza at Polo and Polo North Developments, located on Portage Avenue and St. Matthews Avenue between St. James Street and Empress Street.

Shindico says a number of multifamily buildings will be constructed with thousands of “first-class multifamily units.”

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a vibrant community around the most successful shopping centre on the prairies. Shindico is excited to have attracted this significant investment in Winnipeg,” said Shindico’s president and CEO Sandy Shindleman.

Ever since the former Canad Inns Stadium was demolished in 2013, housing advocates and developers have wanted to see much-needed new residential units added to the Polo Park neighbourhood.

The 84-acre plans also include several pockets of new retail and pedestrian-friendly malls, such as The Commons, The Market and The Hub. Easy access to active transportation is also being cemented into the plans