28 Drivers Charged During Winnipeg Police Holiday Checkstops

Winnipeg police have tallied their numbers from the 2022 festive season checkstop program.

Police on Thursday revealed 2,929 vehicles were stopped during the checkstops, resulting in 28 motorists being charged with impaired driving offences.

Of those vehicles stopped, 75 drivers were found to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Officers administered 481 roadside breath tests — 47 of which produced readings that resulted in immediate roadside driving prohibitions.

One-third of those criminally charged were involved in collisions, including one fatality.

The average blood alcohol concentration was 140 mg%, with the highest being 270 mg%.

Police also issued 96 traffic offence tickets during the checkstops.