Private Swim Academy Opens Specialized Pool in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — A new swimming facility is making waves in the city’s southwest with the first-of-its-kind specialized pool in Manitoba.

Swimming academy Aqua Essence will make a splash on Sunday as it officially opens its new stainless steel pool on Kenaston Boulevard. The pool’s style and material are only one of three in Canada.

“This feels like coming home for us,” said Rishona Hyman, owner and instructor at Aqua Essence.

“This is the first time we’ve had a facility that’s completely ours and we were involved every step of the way. Everything we did to get to this point was created and designed with sustainability, cleanliness, inclusivity, functionality and a feeling of ‘home’ in mind. We’re incredibly proud of bringing this state-of-the-art facility to Winnipeg, but especially of having a dedicated pool for our swimmers.”

Aqua Essence is hoping some of the clientele that frequent the pool at the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will give them a try. The city-run pool in the West End has been closed for several months amid staffing shortages and is expected to reopen in April 2023, according to the city’s website.

Hyman says the stainless steel material is the most health-conscious option on the market and helps prevent mould and rot. The pool also features handrails welded to the stairs to prevent shaking, a lift for all ages and a gradual shallow-to-deep transition with three different depth zones.

Parents and guests have easy sightlines in a viewing area where they can grab a coffee or a snack during swimming lessons.

The new swim curriculum is aimed to fill the industry gap left when the Canadian Red Cross announced it would no longer offer its swim and lifeguard programs after December 2022.

“This facility has been a long time coming but we wanted to do it right because we strongly believe in offering nothing short of the best for our swimmers. We’re looking forward to teaching new swimmers and being part of the community.”