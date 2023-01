Brandon police have seized more than 700 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine after a traffic stop on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Officers made the discovery on Wednesday during a search of the vehicle, where the drugs had been vacuum sealed and placed into a hidden compartment.

Police estimate the seizure to be valued at more than $70,000.

A 20-year-old Edmonton man he been arrested and charged with drug-related offences. He appeared in Brandon court on Thursday.