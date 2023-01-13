Suspects Try to Steal Man’s Dog While Out for a Walk

Winnipeg police say two suspects attempted to steal a man’s dog while he was walking it early Thursday morning in the Spence neighbourhood.

Police say the man, in his 50s, was walking his dog at around 6 a.m. near McMicken Street and Sargent Avenue. That’s when he was approached by two unknown women who asked for the time and then asked to pet his dog.

When the man denied the request, one of the suspects grabbed the leash out of his hand and threatened him with bear spray.

The victim punched the suspect and grabbed his dog before running to safety. He wasn’t injured. The suspects then fled the area.

They are described as women in their 30s. One of them was Indigenous in appearance with a medium to large build, wearing a 3/4 length jacket, with dark hair tied back.

The second suspect had a medium build and was smoking a cigarette.

Police continue to investigate.