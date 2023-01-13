Manitoba Growers, Restaurants Celebrated During ‘Potato Week’

WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s growers and restaurants are celebrating the popular vegetable that will centre around Potato Week.

Peak of the Market Ltd. is spearheading the 5th annual Potato Week from January 20-29, where more than 60 restaurants will be busy mashing, baking, slicing, and dicing to create signature potato dishes in hopes of winning the public’s vote.

“Manitoba potato growers work hard to ensure consumers have access to world-class products all year round,” said Pamela Kolochuk, CEO of Peak of the Market Ltd. “Potato Week celebrates their hard work and the creativity of chefs while encouraging people to eat local.”

The organization is supplying 100 lbs of complimentary potatoes to participating restaurants. There is also no cost for each establishment to sign up.

“The past few years have been difficult for so many restaurants,” added Kolochuk. “We’re hoping Potato Week will help continue bringing diners back into restaurants and showcase just how versatile and delicious potatoes can be.”

For a list of participating locations, visit PotatoWeek.com.