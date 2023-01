Manitoba RCMP are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Bunibonibee Cree Nation.

The collision happened outside a business at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Police say a vehicle was leaving the business when the driver struck a pedestrian.

The victim, a 41-year-old man, was taken to the nursing station where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver, a 64-year-old woman, and a 16-year-old male passenger, weren’t injured.

Oxford House RCMP continue to investigate.