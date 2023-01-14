One Person Sent to Hospital Following Transcona Fire

WINNIPEG — One person was sent to hospital Friday after a fire in the 100 block of Kildare Avenue East.

Winnipeg firefighters responded to the three-storey, walk-up apartment building just after 5 p.m. to find smoke and flames coming from the structure.

One person was located in the suite where the fire started and evacuated by emergency crews. The victim was treated by on-scene paramedics and transported to hospital in unstable condition. All other residents of the building were evacuated as a precaution. No other injuries were reported.

Fire damage was contained to the suite where the fire originated. Several additional suites sustained smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no damage estimates are available.