Manitoba RCMP Investigating Two Weekend Homicides

Manitoba RCMP are investigating two separate homicides that occurred over the weekend.
The first happened Saturday morning when officers from the Winnipegosis detachment responded to an assault at a residence on Skownan First Nation.
RCMP located a deceased 68-year-old man. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
On Sunday, The Pas RCMP responded to an unresponsive man near a community residence.
Officers located two victims just before 4 a.m. in close proximity to each other, with both having apparent signs of trauma. One victim was deceased, while the other was in critical condition.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Manitoba RCMP.