Manitoba RCMP Investigating Two Weekend Homicides

January 15, 2023 3:55 PM | News


RCMP Crest Logo

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Manitoba RCMP are investigating two separate homicides that occurred over the weekend.

The first happened Saturday morning when officers from the Winnipegosis detachment responded to an assault at a residence on Skownan First Nation.

RCMP located a deceased 68-year-old man. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

On Sunday, The Pas RCMP responded to an unresponsive man near a community residence.

Officers located two victims just before 4 a.m. in close proximity to each other, with both having apparent signs of trauma. One victim was deceased, while the other was in critical condition.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manitoba RCMP.


