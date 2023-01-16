Blue Bombers Re-Sign Jackson Jeffcoat for Sixth Season

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-signed defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat to a one-year extension on Monday.

Jeffcoat returns to Winnipeg for his sixth season with the Blue Bombers. He was scheduled to become a free agent next month.

Jeffcoat missed six regular season games due to injury, but finished the 2022 campaign with four quarterback sacks, 20 defensive tackles, one interception along with a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

The Texas native now has 30 sacks and 126 tackles in 64 regular season games with the Blue Bombers.