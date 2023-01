Lee Brice to Perform in Winnipeg on April 20

Country star Lee Brice is bringing his Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour to Winnipeg this spring.

Brice will play Canada Life Centre on Thursday, April 20 with special guests Tenille Arts and Josh Ross.

Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, January 20 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

The 10-city Canadian leg of the tour kicks off in Abbotsford, BC on April 11 and travels to Edmonton, Regina, Ottawa, and other cities.