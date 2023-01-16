Four Charged in Neepawa Drugs, Weapons Seizure

Manitoba RCMP have arrested four people and laid more than 40 charges after a drug and weapons seizure in Neepawa.

RCMP responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in a parking lot on Main Street East on January 10.

Officers located the vehicle and arrested three adults and a youth. Police also found a second vehicle linked to the suspects in the same parking lot.

A search of the vehicles and suspects resulted in the seizure of four firearms, 64 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a small amount of cocaine, bear spray, weapons and stolen property.

Police have charged a 31-year-old Ste. Rose du Lac woman, a 21-year-old Portage la Prairie woman, a 25-year-old Dauphin man and a 16-year-old Regina boy.

They all face multiple drug- and weapon-related charges.

Spruce Plains RCMP continues to investigate.