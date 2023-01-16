INTERPOL Tip Leads RCMP to Arrest Russell Man

A 42-year-old man from Russell, Manitoba has been charged following alleged online threats and assaulting a police officer.

INTERPOL contacted Manitoba RCMP on January 11 to report a social media account linked to a resident in Russell had uttered threatening comments via various social media platforms towards law enforcement personnel, government officials and medical professionals.

Police identified a suspect on January 12 and learned he had a violent history with police encounters. Officers contacted an adult at his residence to attempt to have the accused turn himself in, but he refused. Police later attended the home on Memorial Avenue South to make an arrest.

The suspect answered the door but refused to cooperate and peacefully be taken into custody. Police say he became combative and physically resisted arrest. While trying to gain control of the suspect, an officer was bitten in the leg by one of the man’s dogs. The officer suffered only a superficial injury before the dogs could be contained.

Michael Jae Man, of Russell, was arrested and was scheduled to appear in Brandon court on Monday, where he faces charges of uttering threats, resisting arrest and four counts of assaulting a police officer.