Brandon YMCA Child-Care Expansion Receives Additional Funding

The Manitoba government has committed an additional $600,000 to expand child-care at the Brandon YMCA.

Premier Heather Stefanson made the announcement Tuesday in Brandon, just as Ag Days kicked off in the city.

“This expansion project will double the number of spaces at the Y Downtown and ensure families in the Brandon area have access to high-quality child care in their community,” Stefanson said.

The funding is in addition to the original $600,000 committed by the province to the facility in July 2022.

The Y Downtown’s child-care capacity will double to 96 from 48 spaces once the project is complete, creating 12 new infant spaces and 36 preschool spaces, helping more families in need of child-care services.

In addition to increasing accessibility to child-care spaces, the Brandon YMCA project includes increasing space for supportive programming and creating two outdoor play areas. The centre expansion is expected to open in November 2023.

Watch Tuesday’s announcement: