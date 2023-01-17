Winnipeg’s Farpoint Films Signs Deal with Super Channel

Winnipeg-based Farpoint Films has signed an exclusive deal to produce 150 hours of unscripted and scripted television for Super Channel.

The first show, “Death of the Party”, is already in production and centres around true crime stories of mysterious murders linked to house parties, banquets, concerts, festivals and events.

The second show is another unscripted true crime series called, “An Hour to Kill,” which micro-examines a homicide investigation. Farpoint is then planning on rolling out three movies this summer with another collection of documentaries and unscripted series shooting simultaneously around the world.

“I’m excited to take our work with Super Channel to the next level, continuing to create quality programming for their viewers while building Farpoint Distribution’s catalogue,” said Farpoint Films president Kyle Bornais, in a release. “Our shows sell far and wide internationally, but it’s nice to know it all starts at home in Canada. It just makes sense.”

The deal also includes an option to extend for two more years at 150 hours per year.