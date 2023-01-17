Woman Killed in Hit and Run on Manitoba First Nation

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a fatal hit and run after a woman was struck by a vehicle on Nisichawayaihk Cree Nation last Friday.

The pedestrian-vehicle crash on January 13 happened at around 8 p.m. on Otetiskiwin Drive. The 45-year-old victim was found laying on the roadway and was later pronounced deceased at the local nursing station.

The driver took off from the scene and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nelson House RCMP at (204) 484-2837 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.