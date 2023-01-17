Festival du Voyageur Unveils Programming Lineup

WINNIPEG — Western Canada’s largest outdoor winter festival is gearing up for its first full in-person celebration in nearly three years.

Festival du Voyageur on Tuesday unveiled its 2023 programming lineup for the 54th annual event, scheduled for February 17-26.

“This edition no doubt has something for everyone with the largest number of artists in the festival’s history as well as the return of our favourite family activities,” said Darrel Nadeau, executive director of Festival du Voyageur.

“In addition, we are putting together several new activities that will undoubtedly create special moments that only an in-person experience can offer.”

More than 200 artists will play in various venues during Festival, including Francophone artists Louis-Jean Cormier, Marie-Pierre Arthur, Édith Butler, Michel Pagliaro, LGS (Le Groupe Swing), les Rats d’Swompe, Radio Radio, Ça Claque!, Andrina Turenne, Kelly Bado, Jérémie and the Delicious Hounds, Dr. Henry Band, among others.

The heated tents at Voyageur Park this season will be larger than ever and filled with the familiar scent of wood chips and traditional French-Canadian food, organizers teased.

Outside the tents, children’s activities are back in full force, along with historical interpretation in Fort Gibraltar and snow sculptures including the International Snow Sculpture Symposium and new interactive sculptures that will allow the public to become part of the frozen masterpieces.

The full programming schedule can be found by visiting Heho.ca.

Win free admission passes to this year’s Festival du Voyageur on ChrisD.ca. Sign up for our contest newsletter to be notified when the contest goes live.